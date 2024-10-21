KRTV programming changes for this week

With just two weeks until the election, MTN invites you to take a closer look at two of Montana's most high-profile political races.

On Tuesday, October 22, at 6pm, KRTV will broadcast an hour-long special highlighting the gubernatorial race between Ryan Busse and Greg Gianforte.

On Wednesday, October 23, at 6pm, MTN will broadcast an hour-long special highlighting the race for the U.S. Senate, featuring Tim Sheehy and Jon Tester.

Due to the airing of those two specials, there are changes to our regular airing of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel Of Fortune" this week.

"Jeopardy!" - Tuesday's regular episode of "Jeopardy!" will air at 4pm on Tuesday, October 22, on KRTV (instead of 6pm); Wednesday's regular 6pm episode will air at 4pm on KRTV on Thursday, October 24. The regularly-scheduled 6pm episodes for Thursday and Friday will air at their normal times/dates.

"Wheel Of Fortune" - Tuesday's regular episode of "Wheel Of Fortune" will air at 4pm on KRTV on Wednesday, October 23, and Wednesday's regular episode will air at 4pm on KRTV on Friday, October 25. The regularly-scheduled 6:30pm episodes for Thursday and Friday will air at their normal times/dates.

