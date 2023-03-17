Watch Now
KRTV programming update for Friday, March 17, 2023

<i>MTN News</i>
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 13:06:21-04

GREAT FALLS — There will be a change in regular programming on KRTV on Friday, March 17, 2023, due to the NCAA basketball "March Madness" tournament.

Our evening newscast on Friday will air at 4 p.m., followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30 p.m.

March Madness basketball coverage starts at 5 p.m.

If you can't watch us at 4pm, catch the KRTV 5:30 News at its normal time on the KRTV Streaming App for Roku and other devices.

And be sure to stay with KRTV as #14 Montana State Bobcats take on #3 Kansas State on KRTV at 7:40 p.m. Go 'Cats!

