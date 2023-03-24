Watch Now
KRTV programming update for Friday, March 24

<i>MTN News</i>
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 14:03:37-04

There will be a change in regular programming on KRTV on Friday, March 24, due to the NCAA basketball "March Madness" tournament.

Our 5:30 pm evening newscast will air at 4 pm, followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30pm.

March Madness basketball coverage starts at 5pm.

If you can't watch us at 4 p.m, catch the KRTV 5:30 News at its normal time on the KRTV Streaming App for Roku and other devices.

