KRTV programming update for Friday, March 24

There will be a change in regular programming on KRTV on Friday, March 24, due to the NCAA basketball "March Madness" tournament.

Our 5:30 pm evening newscast will air at 4 pm, followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30pm.

March Madness basketball coverage starts at 5pm.

If you can't watch us at 4 p.m, catch the KRTV 5:30 News at its normal time on the KRTV Streaming App for Roku and other devices.



