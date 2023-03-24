KRTV programming update for Friday, March 24

There will be a change in regular programming on KRTV on Friday, March 24, due to the NCAA basketball "March Madness" tournament.
Our 5:30 pm evening newscast will air at 4 pm, followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30pm.
March Madness basketball coverage starts at 5pm.
If you can't watch us at 4 p.m, catch the KRTV 5:30 News at its normal time on the KRTV Streaming App for Roku and other devices.
TRENDING
- Great Falls murder victim identified
- Protesters outside Great Falls elections office
- Great Falls murder suspect dead in Valier
- House in Glacier NP must be torn down
- Recent obituaries on KRTV
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter