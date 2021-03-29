KRTV programming update for Monday, March 29

GREAT FALLS — There will be a change in regular programming on KRTV on Monday, March 29th, due to NCAA basketball.

"Jeopardy!" will air 4 p.m. on KRTV, followed by the CBS Evening News at 4:30 p.m.

NCAA "March Madness" regional final basketball will air from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., followed by the KRTV 10 p.m. news.

The regular KRTV 5:30 p.m. news can be watched live on the KRTV streaming app. Here's how to watch KRTV on a streaming device:

Roku



Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’ Click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch

Apple TV



Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’ Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch

Amazon Fire TV/Stick



Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’, and click on the ‘KRTV’ logo This will bring up a screen with the KRTV News app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KRTV logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device Once added, the KRTV News app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels'

Android TV

