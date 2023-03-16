KRTV programming update for Thursday, March 16, 2023

There will be a change in regular programming on KRTV on Thursday, March 16, 2023, due to the NCAA basketball "March Madness" tournament.
Our evening newscast on Thursday will air at 4 pm, followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30pm.
March Madness basketball coverage starts at 5pm.
If you can't watch us at 4pm, catch the KRTV 5:30 News at its normal time on the KRTV Streaming App for Roku and other devices.
