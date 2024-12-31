GREAT FALLS — As 2024 comes to an end, celebrations are underway to ring in 2025. Law enforcement agencies are urging people to prioritize safety, especially as New Year’s Eve is historically associated with increased drinking and driving incidents.

Law enforcement urges safety on New Year’s Eve

“We want to wish everybody a happy and safe New Year’s,” said Lt. Jeff Bragg of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. “Best wishes for all of 2025.”

Increased Patrols Across Montana

To combat impaired driving, law enforcement agencies across Montana, including the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Great Falls Police Department, will be increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve.

“We tell everybody every year that we’re going to have all these extra patrols and extra officers and deputies out on the streets—and that will be the case tonight,” Lt. Bragg confirmed.

Havre Police Department Captain Ryan Pearson echoed this sentiment, emphasizing a dual approach of enforcement and assistance. “We are going to have stepped-up law enforcement presence in the city tonight,” he said. “But we are also asking our officers, if they get a call from somebody requesting a ride home, we will do our best to help them out.”

Staggering Statistics on New Year’s Eve DUIs

New Year’s Eve consistently ranks among the most dangerous nights of the year for drinking and driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an average of 36 fatalities occur every day in alcohol-related crashes. On New Year’s Eve and Day, that number skyrockets to an average of 54 fatalities per day—a 50% increase.



In 2021, the NHTSA reported that 31% of traffic fatalities on New Year’s Eve were caused by drunk driving. Additionally, between midnight and 6 a.m., alcohol-related crashes are four times more likely to occur than during other times of the day.

Captain Pearson noted that Havre has already recorded 136 DUI arrests this year. “We’d like to lower that number in the upcoming year,” he said, urging drivers to avoid making decisions that could lead to tragic consequences.

A Community Reminder

Law enforcement leaders emphasized the importance of looking out for one another during the holiday.

“What makes Great Falls a great place to live is that we take care of each other,” said Lt. Bragg. “If you find yourself in a group with no designated driver, be that person. You might save the life of somebody you care about.”

Bragg also reminded drivers to stay vigilant on the roads, as icy conditions combined with irresponsible behavior from others can create dangerous situations. “The roads are going to be slick,” he said. “Just don’t be that person. Do the right thing and have yourself an enjoyable evening.”

Planning for a Safe Night

If you plan to drink, ensure you have a safe way to get home. Options include designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, or utilizing programs like law enforcement ride-along offers in Havre.

The message from law enforcement is clear: Celebrate responsibly and make 2025 a year to remember for the right reasons.