Lincoln Ranger District now taking applications for Youth Conservation Corps summer program

GREAT FALLS — The Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest is now accepting applications for their Youth Conservation Corps summer employment program.

The program is for teens in the Lincoln area ages 15 to 18 who are interested in forest conservation and stewardship.

The summer employment program was established in 1971, providing entry-level jobs for local youths, and this year will be the first time Lincoln has hosted the program.

Up to five participants will be selected for the nine-week program that will run from June to August, and will be paid $10 an hour biweekly.

“It’s a win-win for everybody in this situation so we want this to do is not just provide opportunities for youth, but to provide jobs in our communities, and especially rural communities and then we get a lot out of this too, we get some labor from the forest service side, but also we’re able to give back to the community a heck of a lot so it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Lincoln YCC Program Manager Rory Glueckert.

Applications for the summer youth employment program will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12th.