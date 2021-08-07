6 people injured in Billings crash

BILLINGS — A crash on Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West in Billings resulted in at least six people being taken to hospital on Friday night.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said at least some of the injuries are considered critical.

The crash involved at least two SUVs and there were reports that four people were stuck inside one of the vehicles.

Those patients had to be extricated.

MTN News talked with one witness at the scene who said one of the SUVs flew through the intersection, striking the other vehicle.

Broadwater Avenue was closed between 2nd and 4th streets until early Saturday morning.

We will update you if we get more details.