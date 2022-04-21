Authorities seeking Lodge Grass infant with non-custodial father

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Gerome Poitra.

A two-year-old Native American male, 3 foot 4, 50 pounds. Gerome has brown hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a green shirt, Brown Bears windbreaker jacket, red shorts with green stripes, and blue Nike shoes.

Gerome was taken from his grandparent’s home by his non-custodial father Dexter Poitra.

There is concern for the safety and wellbeing of Gerome. Dexter is a 25-year-old Native American male, 6 foot 2, 160 pounds.

They were last seen in a 2016 grey Dodge Caravan with Montana plate of 22-8201C. If you have any information on the location of Gerome or Dexter please contact the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780 or call 911. Thank you.