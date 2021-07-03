Motorcyclist dies in crash in Sweet Grass County

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Billings died Friday night in a crash on the Interstate 90 off ramp in Big Timber.

The motorcyclist got off the highway ramp at a high rate of speed on his 2007 Yamaha and ran through a stop sign at around 8:10 p.m., according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lane Knows His Gun.

A 2007 Honda Civic, driven by a 23-year-old Oklahoma man, was eastbound on Highway 10 East, and the motorcyclist T-boned the vehicle, according to the report.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

According to MHP, speed and impaired driving are suspected factors in the crash; the victim was wearing a helmet.

We will update you if we get more information.