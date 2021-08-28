Billings police seeking missing man

Billings police are seeking help finding a man missing since Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Howard Widner is homeless, stays in local shelter, needs dialysis and has other medical problems.
He is 54, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eye.
If you know his whereabouts, call Billings police at 406-657-8200.
