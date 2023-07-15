Watch Now
Lottery system glitch in Montana amidst big jackpots

Posted at 6:06 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 20:17:02-04

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, July 14, 2023, the Montana Lottery system has been offline in numerous locations around the state.

A Montana Lottery officials said, "We became aware of some intermittent issues with connectivity on mostly our sports machines, but also some of our traditional lottery machines. We did see that there were still sales occurring, which means that it wasn't every single location statewide, but it was a little bit hit or miss."

