GREAT FALLS, Mont. — It was a case that shocked the community. In early October, five people were stabbed after a disturbance at a Great Falls mobile home complex. Sadly, the youngest victim in the incident, a newborn baby, died as a result.

On Monday morning inside a Cascade County District courtroom, Nathen Colby Thomas, accused of killing his infant daughter, entered his plea of not guilty at his arraignment hearing.

Watch our full story below:

Nathen Thomas pleads not guilty in death of week old child

Thomas and his attorney listened as District Judge Elizabeth Best read off the litany of charges, including deliberate homicide, for the death of his one-week-old child, before entering his plea.

In all, Thomas faces five felonies stemming from an Oct. 2 incident in Countryside Village. Emergency responders arrived to find five people stabbed, among them, Thomas’s 7-day-old daughter, Aurora, who later died in a Salt Lake City hospital.

At Thomas's initial appearance on Oct. 5, Aurora’s mother, Jessica Brasda, attended and spoke with MTN News.

“Nobody ever expects this of anybody. And he took everything,” Brasda said.

Thomas allegedly injured four others in the incident.

According to court documents, Great Falls police responded to the mobile home park on Seventh Street Northeast around 11:24 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. A caller reported that a man had stabbed people inside a home, including an infant, and was leaving with the baby.

Officers found Thomas near the park’s entrance and detained him.

A witness told investigators she heard yelling before her fiancé went to investigate. When she entered the living room, she saw several people injured, and her fiancé told her to call 911.

The witness said she saw Thomas leave the residence carrying the infant. Another person recovered the baby from him outside, according to the affidavit.

At Monday's arraignment, Cascade County Deputy Attorney Matt Robertson said the state would not seek the death penalty for the death of Aurora.

In addition to the deliberate homicide charge, Thomas also faces three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Prosecutors alternatively charge Thomas with assault with a weapon on each of those counts. A fifth count charges him with assault with a weapon.

If convicted on the deliberate homicide charge, Thomas faces a maximum of life in prison, or 10 to 100 years in prison.

Best did not set a trial date for Thomas, who remains in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.