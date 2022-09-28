Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud

HELENA — A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said a call came into dispatch at around 2:30 p.m. about a man and a toddler who were in the water and needed assistance.

In their preliminary investigation, the Sheriff’s Office believe the man was walking in the water with the child on his shoulders when the man became stuck in the mud.

A woman went out to assist and was able to get the child out safely, but was unable to rescue the man.

Lewis & Clark Search and Rescue members recovered the man's body.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time so that his family can be notified of his passing. Dutton said the man was in his late 20s.

We will update you if we get more information.



