Margaret Mitchell facing Jessica Dyrdahl in race to represent Senate District 10

GREAT FALLS — MTN News is launching a series of profiles of Great Falls area candidates for the Montana House and Senate.

In Senate District 10, the incumbent, Jeremy Trebas chose not to seek re-election.

Watch the video below:

Mitchell, Dyrdahl square off in MT Senate District 10 race

Senate District 10 has been described as the heart of Great Falls. Located on the south side of the Missouri River, it extends from 10th Avenue South basically over to 38th Street.

And the race features two newcomers to the political arena.

Democrat Margaret Mitchell is a fourth-generation Great Falls resident.

Watch the full interview with Margaret Mitchell:

Margaret Mitchell SD 10 interview

She has an extensive information technology background as a software engineer, which includes time as a Vice President for American Express.

She says she’s running because she wants to keep Great Great Falls affordable and bring opportunities to the city.

” I think that I can help by getting tax credits to get more starter homes and affordable apartments. Work with the unions to get more, labor so that we can build more homes here and protect community services like Neighborworks that do great work working, getting affordable housing,” said Mitchell.

Republican Jessica Dyrdahl is a veteran, having served in the Army National Guard. She also spent time as a Chouteau County dispatcher. She is a single mother of two, including a special needs son.

Watch the full interview with Jessica Dyrdahl:

Jessica Dyrdahl interview

While parental rights and child safety are two of her top issues, she’s also concerned with rising prices.

“Groceries are really expensive. Gas is really expensive. And there are solutions to those problems. And so I'm hoping to get up there and be able to actually have conversations and come up with these solutions so that we can get into a better position as a state, but in each of our family homes as well,” said Dyrdahl.

Ballots were mailed out on Friday, October 9th and election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

