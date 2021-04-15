McGonigal’s Chronicles: new podcast highlights successful Montanans

GREAT FALLS — We are launching a new venture highlighting some fascinating people with Treasure State ties.

MTN News anchor Tim McGonigal (Helena-born-and-raised) is the host, and "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" will be available every two weeks.

The first show features Helena native Dava Newman, a former NASA deputy administrator who developed a revolutionary bio-suit for space travel and is the director of the world-renowned M.I.T Media Lab

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher. A video version will also be available on the KRTV streaming app.

Upcoming guests include a retired Great Falls police detective, a New York Times best-selling author, a former CIA analyst, and a filmmaker who is making a movie based on the life of Ted Kaczynski.