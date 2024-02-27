McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with actor Cole Hauser

GREAT FALLS — In December, we told you about actor Cole Hauser's latest project, promoting a Montana bottled whiskey. An extended interview with the "Yellowstone" star is now available as part of the McGonigal's Chronicles podcast.

Hauser says no one expected the TVv series would be such a big hit when it premiered in 2018.

He says longtime friend and co-creator John Linson had him in mind for the show and gave him a copy of the script.

After reading it, Hauser says there was just one role for him.

"I went back to John and I said, the only role for me is Rip. And so he put me in touch with Taylor (Sheridan). We got on the phone and we talked for probably an hour and a half and he said, the role is yours if that's what you want to do," said Hauser."You know, he had been watching me from afar for a very long time. He was a former actor. In fact, i think he auditioned in a couple of movies that I got. And he made jokes about it later. But then him and I just became really, really tight."



The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

