Members of gospel group The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet The Nelons were among seven people killed in a plane crash on Friday, July 26, 2024, near the Montana-Wyoming border, according to the group's management team.

The Gaither Management Group said husband and wife Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with their oldest daughter Amber Kistler were killed in the crash in Campbell County, Wyoming, about eight miles south of the Montana border.

Amber's husband Nathan Kistler, the couple's assistant Melodi Hodges, and pilot Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa were also confirmed dead.

There were no survivors.

According to tracking site FlightAware, the single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47E left Nebraska City Municipal Airport at 11:00 a.m. and was headed for Billings.



The crash happened around 1:00 p.m., according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

The statement says the family was eventually going to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, which originated in Seattle.

The plane departed from the West Georgia Regional Airport in Carrollton, Georgia, earlier Friday.

Photo courtesy Flight Aware This Pilatus PC-12/47E single engine plane crashed eight miles south of the Montana-Wyoming border in Campbell County around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The fourth member of The Nelons, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not on the plane, according to Gaither.

"Autumn, Jason and Kelly’s youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident," the statement said. "They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."

The crash sparked a wildland fire near the crash site. The Campbell County Fire Department used aircraft, heavy equipment, and engine crews on the fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.