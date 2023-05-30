1,000 flags flying in Kalispell in honor of fallen service members

KALISPELL — Memorial Day has flags flying across the U.S. and 1,000 flags created a grand display of patriotism in Kalispell this week.

This is the second year of the Flathead Valley Exchange Club’s Field of Honor display.

The event is part of the Colonial Flag Foundation and began to honor the victims of 9/11.

Each flag represents an individual and is made possible through donations, flag sponsorship and volunteers.

The flags flew in remembrance and honor of our heroes.

“It is a dedication to all of our heroes...the fallen heroes that fought for our freedom and paid the ultimate price," said Flathead Valley Exchange Club president Mireille Bierens. "But also personal heroes, our first responders, and all the above, and it's been a very emotional weekend. We had a lot of emotional stories, and we're really glad that we could honor our veterans, our personal heroes, our first responders for all they do for our community.”

The display helped raise funds for veteran programs of the Flathead Valley Exchange Club.

The display will be back next Memorial Day and it is a sight you don’t want to miss.

