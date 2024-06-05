A new commander takes the reins at Malmstrom AFB

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Malmstrom Air Force Base, where Colonel Daniel Voorhies became the new commander of the 341st Missile Wing. Col. Barry Little relinquished command to the presiding official for the ceremony, Major General Stacy Jo Huser, the 20th Air Force commander. Voorhies then accepted command from Huser.
Malmstrom AFB provided the following information in a news release:
Col. Barry E. Little relinquished command of the 341st Missile Wing to the presiding official for the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser, 20th Air Force commander. Voorhies then accepted the command from Huser.
“To the men and women of Wing One, thanks to your service, these 13,800 square miles of nuclear deterrence provide the president a safe, credible, capable and ready force to discourage aggression and to assure our allies,” said Huser. “It’s not easy to do this mission and it gets harder every day. To do what you do, you require a motivated and highly effective leader. Fortunately, this wing has had such a leader in Colonel Barry Little.”
Little has been the 341st Missile Wing commander since July 2022. He is retiring from active duty with more than 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force.
“Wing One, it has been the honor of my life to stand the watch and walk this road with you. You are absolutely incredible and America truly owes a debt of gratitude to the work you do every day, selflessly and largely unrecognized, but just know it’s not unappreciated,” said Little. “To the team in the middle, civic leaders and representatives…your support to this wing means the world to these Airmen and you have been incredible.”
Voorhies was previously assigned to Malmstrom AFB as the 341st Missile Wing’s deputy commander. He is returning to Malmstrom after serving in 20th Air Force staff positions at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.
“The 341st Missile Wing’s nuclear deterrence mission has been unfaltering for almost 62 years. I am privileged to have the opportunity to return to Montana and serve Malmstrom and the Great Falls community as the 341 Missile Wing commander. I am excited for the next two years and know that our team will seize every opportunity for growth and partnership, both on- and off-base.” said Voorhies.