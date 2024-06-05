A new commander takes the reins at Malmstrom AFB

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Malmstrom Air Force Base, where Colonel Daniel Voorhies became the new commander of the 341st Missile Wing. Col. Barry Little relinquished command to the presiding official for the ceremony, Major General Stacy Jo Huser, the 20th Air Force commander. Voorhies then accepted command from Huser.



Malmstrom AFB provided the following information in a news release: