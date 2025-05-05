AF will conduct 'Sentinel' town halls in Fairfield, Great Falls, and Lewistown

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Air Force will conduct three town hall meetings in Montana this month to provide information about the Sentinel Program, which will replace existing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in the region.

The town hall meetings will be in Lewistown, Fairfield, and Great Falls, giving residents opportunities to learn about the program and ask questions about its impact on their communities.

All meetings are open to the public and will be held at the following locations:



May 13: Fergus County Fairgrounds in Lewistown at 6 p.m.

May 14: Fairfield High School in Fairfield at 5 p.m.

May 15: West Elementary School in Great Falls at 6 p.m.

At each meeting, Air Force representatives will present an overview of the Sentinel Program followed by a question-and-answer session where community members can share their comments and concerns.

The project includes the renovation of existing missile launch facilities, the construction of two dozen new missile alert facilities, and 62 new communication towers within the missile fields overseen by Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.



The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom is responsible for 150 launch facilities – the unmanned silos where missiles are located; and 15 missile alert facilities – where military personnel monitor and operate the system.

They’re spread across a 13,800-square-mile missile field that covers parts of eight counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Meagher, Teton, and Wheatland.

To support the project, leaders are planning two “workforce hubs,” one in Great Falls and one in Lewistown. Each will be around 50 to 60 acres and include housing, dining, medical, and recreational facilities for work crews.

Between the two locations, they will host more than 2,000 temporary workers – with up to 3,000 at the peak of construction.

The Sentinel Program involves replacing all Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles currently deployed throughout Central Montana with newer Sentinel ICBMs.

The project includes modernizing launch facilities, control centers and other ground infrastructure throughout the region.

In related news, the Air Force last month activated the Sentinel Site Activation Task Force, Detachment 11, at Malmstrom.

U.S. Air Force General Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command Commander, presided over the activation ceremony, according to a news release.

“One thing we have never done before is maintain full operational capability while we transition from the Minuteman III,” said Bussiere. “It is the most complex undertaking our nation has ever embarked upon.”

Detachment 11 will oversee daily operations and activities during the implementation of the Sentinel system deployment, including the construction of facilities required to operate the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM. The detachment is ultimately responsible for overseeing and coordinating all assigned transition and deployment activities while keeping unity of effort by integrating, synchronizing, and coordinating all government and non-government agencies.

“Malmstrom AFB and the city of Great Falls have been great hosts since the first Minuteman ICBM came on alert 62 years ago,” said Lt. Col. John Mayer, commander of Detachment 11. “The next chapter is beginning though, and I am really proud to be a part of it. Detachment 11 is going to be working hard to ensure Sentinel is deployed effectively and efficiently, partnering with the community every step of the way.”

