AF will host 'Sentinel' town halls in Lewistown, Conrad, and Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Air Force plans to host three town halls across the region to discuss the Sentinel ICBM program that is getting underway across parts of north-central Montana.

The town halls will be at the following locations:



March 31: Fergus High School in Lewistown, 6 p.m.

April 1: Conrad High School in Conrad, 6 p.m.

April 2: West Elementary School in Great Falls, 6 p.m.

The meetings are designed to inform people about the progress of the Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which will replace the existing Minuteman III ICBMs.

The project includes the renovation of existing missile launch facilities, the construction of two dozen new missile alert facilities, and 62 new communication towers within the missile fields overseen by Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.

Malmstrom’s tentative timeline goes from 2025 to 2033. Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota will be updated following Malmstrom.

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom is responsible for 150 launch facilities – the unmanned silos where missiles are located; and 15 missile alert facilities – where military personnel monitor and operate the system.

They’re spread across a 13,800-square-mile missile field that covers parts of eight counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Meagher, Teton, and Wheatland.

To support the project, leaders are planning two “workforce hubs,” one in Great Falls and one in Lewistown. Each will be around 50 to 60 acres and include housing, dining, medical, and recreational facilities for work crews.

Between the two locations, they will host more than 2,000 temporary workers – with up to 3,000 at the peak of construction.

Over time, Sentinel Task Force officials will also oversee the decommissioning and dismantling of the Minuteman missile fleet.

Speakers will also be on hand to address the ongoing efforts of environmental teams that may require access to property to conduct land surveys as well as answer questions on the way ahead for the program.

Click here for more information about the Sentinel program.