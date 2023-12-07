'Angels In Camo' will deliver holiday cheer to veterans

GREAT FALLS — The annual Angels In Camo program aims to bring holiday cheer to some veterans in our community.

Connie Walter, who spearheads the annual Angels In Camo campaign, explained, "We started 13 years ago as a holiday gift program for veterans. One of the energetic reporters at KRTV came into my office and had a great idea and roped me in to be the bookkeeper on it. She left a couple of years later, and so I just have continued on. This is our 13th year. KRTV is a great partner in this. They run a promo for us for about two and a half months, give us great coverage. We get lots of new spots, so we get lots of attention there and veterans can call and apply for the program through that spot and we can also have sponsors call and donate.

Walter continued, "We get wishlists from the veterans and it's always basic things. They need jeans, they need sweats, sometimes it's underwear, sometimes it's socks. Most often it's winter coat, snow boots, gloves - some of them aren't necessarily from this area, so they haven't been prepared for winter. A wish list is a suggestion and we can always add things to make their Christmas special.

Angels In Camo will be presenting gifts to the chosen veterans on Thursday, December 14, at the VFW.

For more information, call 406-590-0386, email angelsincamo406@gmail.com, or click here for the Facebook page.

