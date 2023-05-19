'Best Warrior' competition underway in Montana (video)

All this week, Sgt. Zach Sommerfeld and Spc. Matthew Lee of the Montana National Guard will be going head-to-head with soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming at Fort Harrison to see who will win the title of Best Warrior.

