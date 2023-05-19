Watch Now
NewsMilitary Matters

Actions

'Best Warrior' competition underway in Montana (video)

'Best Soldier' competition underway in Montana
'Best Warrior' competition underway in Montana
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 20:42:27-04

All this week, Sgt. Zach Sommerfeld and Spc. Matthew Lee of the Montana National Guard will be going head-to-head with soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming at Fort Harrison to see who will win the title of Best Warrior.

Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Paul by clicking here.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!