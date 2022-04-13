Bomb threat reported at Malmstrom Air Force Base

(UPDATE, 12:51 p.m.) Malmstrom sent the following information in a news release:

Malmstrom AFB has directed an evacuation for buildings 400, 407, 45202, 1710, 1713, 1705, 44200, 1532, 1531 and 410 after notification of a suspicious package. Base emergency responders are reporting to the scene. The Malmstrom community is asked to stay away from the 500’ cordon established in the areas listed above.

Access to the base was briefly restricted, but the gates have now re-opened.

We will update you if we get more information.



(UPDATE, 12:41 p.m.) Malmstrom has removed the reference to a bomb threat, and now says: "A suspicious package has been reported for Building 400."



(1st REPORT, 12:35 p.m.) Malmstrom Air Force Base reported on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, that a bomb threat has been reported for Building 400.

A post on the MAFB Facebook page at 12:31 p.m. said: "Building 400, 45202, 1710, 1712, 1205, 44200, 1531, and 407 have been evacuated. Please avoid the area until further notice. A 500 foot cordon has been established."

At this point, there is no word on whether the threat is credible.

We will update you if we get more information.



