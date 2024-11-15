Browning VA Clinic set to re-open

GREAT FALLS — The Montana VA Health Care System announced that the Browning VA Clinic will re-open on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The Browning VA Clinic will have telehealth services for primary care and specialty care (including, but not limited to, Mental Health, Sleep Medicine, Cardiology, Dermatology, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Neurology) with on-site nursing for veterans.

Once a medical provider is hired, limited in-person primary care appointments will be available.

The clinic currently has an onsite medical support assistant, a registered nurse, and a telehealth technician.



Starting November 19, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays (excluding federal holidays).

Duane Gill, the director of the Montana VA Health Care System, said in a news release: “This is a tremendous opportunity for the Montana VA to bring high quality health care to rural, Tribal Nation Veterans in the Browning area. Our rural, Tribal Nation Veterans deserve to have a clinic like this in their community to give them more options to get the healthcare they deserve.”

The Browning VA Clinic is at 5535 Haul Road, Blackfeet Eagle Shield Center, Suite 12, inside the Blackfeet Eagle Shield Center. Click here to visit the website.

