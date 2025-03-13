GREAT FALLS — Do you have family or friends who are currently serving or have served in any of the armed forces? The Cascade Quartet would like to feature their photos during the short musical tribute they will present at the final concert of the season.

Cascade Quartet will honor military veterans

Printed photos may be mailed to the Symphony (Box 1078, Great Falls, MT 59401) or dropped off at the office (11 Third Street North). Printed photos will be returned.

Digital images may be sent to Thad Suits at thad@SwissSys.com. Please include your contact information plus the names of the people in the photos, their branch of service, and a return address.

We'll contact you if we have questions or concerns about image quality.

