Coming up: Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Veterans Day will be observed on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and the Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.
The event runs from Thursday, November 9th, through Saturday, November 11th.
The agency says that active duty, retired military, veterans, Guard members and their family members are encouraged to look for a window poster (as seen below) at stores and restaurants.
The following establishments have confirmed these specials (with Military ID):
- The Block - 20% off with Military ID
- The Wild Hare - 10% off the total bill with Military ID
- Enbar - 20% off with Military ID
- The Celtic Cowboy - 10% off with Military ID
- Tres65 Celebration Studio - 20% off storewide and all bookings for events! Events must be booked within these days.
- Candy Masterpiece - 10% off with military ID.
- Let’s Play Games & Toys - 10% discount to all products excluding LEGO and items that are already discounted.
- Brush Crazy - 10% off in the studio with Military ID.
- Tracy’s Family Diner - 25% off of your bill and a free beer or glass of wine with meal.
- Mighty Mo Brewing Company - 20% off dine-in food and drinks with valid ID.
- Kaufmans Menswear - 10% off storewide with Military ID
- Linda Michaels Salon and Spa and The Man Cave Barber Shop - 25% off all retail, clothing and boutique items with Military ID.
- Annie’s Tap House - $1 off per pint with Military ID.
- Hoglunds Western Wear - 10% off purchase everyday with Military ID.
- VeyPur - Active Military receives 10% discount everyday
- Studio Barre - 25% off boutique wide with Military ID
- The Blue Rose - 25% off for Military members.
- BigHorn Outdoor Specialists - 20% Off a Single Pair of Darn Tough Socks - Limit one per customer, ID required
- Clark and Lewie’s - 10% discount on meals with Military ID
- Life in Bloom - 20% off with Military ID
Other businesses may also be offering specials – look for the poster in the window.
