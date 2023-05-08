Coming up: Military Appreciation Lunch and Games

The Children's Museum of Montana will host its annual Military Appreciation Lunch and Games on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10am until 3pm.

The event is free for veterans & active duty military members and their families.

Everyone is welcome - non-military can attend for a donation of any amount to the museum.

There will be a BBQ lunch, door prizes for veterans, games, and raffles.

Two years ago, the museum unveiled a Memorial Wall, painted red, white, and blue. In the middle of the wall is a painting of the iconic photo of U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi during World War II. The wall also has the logos of each branch of the military and logos for police, fire, and EMS.

The Children's Museum of Montana is located at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls, behind the Civic Center.