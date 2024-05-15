Downtown Great Falls businesses participating in Military Appreciation Days

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Chicks, part of the Downtown Great Falls Association, will host Military Appreciation Days in recognition of Armed Forces Week.

Harley Severns, marketing coordinator for the organization, said in a news release that active duty, retired, veterans, Guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the Military Appreciation Days flier posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown beginning Thursday, May 16th and running through Saturday, May 18th.



Several of the downtown businesses will be offering sales, specials, and deals with proof of military ID.

The following establishments have confirmed these specials (with proof of Military ID):



Linda Michaels Salon and Spa | 25% off ALL retail products

The Blue Rose | 30% off storewide

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists | 20% off a pair of Darn Tough socks

Life In Bloom | 20% off all IN-STORE purchases

Clark and Lewie's | 10% off on meals (year-round!)

The Block Bar & Grill | 20% off signature sandwich

Enbar | 20% off an appetizer

Mighty Mo Brewing Company | 20% off all DINE IN food and drinks

Ferrins Furniture | 5% off any marked item

Rise N' Dine | 15% off all day every day

Kaufmans Menswear | 10% off on in store merchandise

Grae + Co | 30% off

Elevation 3330 | $2 off every item on the menu for anyone applicable

THRIVEcycle | 10% discount on class packs and memberships for all military

honey hippo. Play Cafe | Get $1 off any crafted drink - there will be a special "Red, White, & Berry Lemonade Lotus" available! They also offer a year-round military discount on open play!

Studio Barre | Free classes offered this week, and 25% off storewide

Electric City Coffee | Military discount with proof of military ID

Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the poster in the window.