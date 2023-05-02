Fighter jets over Great Falls

The roar of military fighter jets over the skies of Great Falls and the surrounding area has attracted some attention in recent days.

For some people, the sounds bring back memories of the days when Malmstrom Air Force Base had a flying mission, and the Montana Air National Guard was home to fighter jets.

But the planes soaring overhead this week are not from Montana - they are Marine Corps jets from other states.

A spokesperson for the MT ANG told KRTV that the Marine Corps is utilizing MT ANG runways and facilities - and Montana's famed Big Sky - to conduct training exercises.

Reporter Colter Anstaett is working on a feature for later this week about the training.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter