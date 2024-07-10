Governor honors military veterans in Great Falls

Governor Greg Gianforte honored four military veterans in Great Falls on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, presenting them with the 2023 Veteran’s Commendation Award for their service to the nation and community.

"Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms,” Gianforte said in a news release. “Thanks to them, we live in the greatest country on Earth. There are also veterans who have kept the flame of service alive, even after their time in the military and these gentlemen are a true testament to that.”

Honoring U.S. Air Force veterans Roger Hagan and Eric Peterson and U.S. Army veterans Carlos Diaz and Joseph Gusick during a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Legion Park, the governor presented each with a Montana state flag that was flown over the Montana State Capitol in their honor and a letter thanking them for their service.



Inviting each to receive their award and share a few words, the governor and family members in attendance heard of their lives of service.

Recognizing Master Sergeant Roger Hagan for his service in the U.S Army for 38 years, the governor outlined his awards and recognitions from the military as well as his commitment to community. As an advocate for the Montana Department of the American Legion, Hagan has dedicated years of advocacy for military and veteran groups in Montana.

Highlighting Corporal Joseph Gusik for his service in the Korean War, the governor spoke to Gusik’s work with the Atomic Energy Commission at Fort Hauachuca and his continued service to the local veteran community.

Speaking about the honor of receiving the award and his commitment to the Great Falls community after his military service, Senior Master Sergeant Eric Peterson said, “Those of us who served in uniform, when we retire, I think we all want to continue serving our community in one way or another. These were just some things I found, I fell into and I really enjoy continuing to help the community.”

The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their community. 31 veterans received the award in 2021 and 51 veterans received the award in 2022.

Here is the full list of 2023 honorees:



Joseph Murnion of Jordan – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Charles Noland of Worden – U.S. Army, 1969-2007

Melvin Kieninger of Butte – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Robert Chansler of Butte – U.S. Marine Corps, 1983-1987

Daniel Kohr of Butte – U.S. Army, 1968-1982

Gordon Doig of White Sulphur Springs – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War

Jason Burr of Red Lodge – U.S. Army, 1990-2005

Dustin Andersen of Kalispell – U.S. Marine Corps, 2003-2007

Thomas Bianco of Fortine – U.S. Army, 1984-1991

Carlos Diaz of Simms – U.S. Army, 2001-2022

Jerry Erickson of Troy – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Sean Gifford of Three Forks – U.S. Army, 1999-2020

Gerald “Jerry” Glaser of Glendive – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Joseph Gusik of Great falls – U.S. Army, 1950-1953

Roger Hagan of Great Falls – U.S. Airforce, 1968-2006

Richard Hardy of Stevensville – U.S Navy, Vietnam War

Melvin "Fitch" Hons of Scobey – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967

Clinton “Clint” Jacobs of Culbertson – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War

Chante Japp of Wolf Point – U.S. Army, 2007-2013

James R. Johnson of Kalispell – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Lonnie Johnson of Plentywood – U.S. Army, 1992-1999

Nicholas Jones of Belgrade – U.S. Marine Corps, 2010-2021

Mike Lowry of Helena – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Webb Mandeville of Columbus – U.S. Army, 1972-1974

Mahlon Manson of Alberton – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Lori Anne Mathieu of Somers – U.S. Coast Guard, 1985-2023

David McCann of Helena – U.S Navy, Vietnam War

Charles Neal of Helena – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Eric Peterson of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1980-2018

Bob L. Radcliffe of Townsend – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Richard Reed of Victor – U.S. Marine Corps, 1991-2022

Stephen Sirois of Sunburst – U.S. Army, 2002-2005

Karl Swartz of Miles City – U.S. Army, 1994-2019

Thomas Teasdale of Anaconda – U.S. Army, Vietnam

Henry Tuell III of Red Lodge – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

John Zeitz of Lolo – U.S. Army, 1998-2012

Wayne R Sand of Essex - U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Douglas R Denson of Twin Bridges - U.S. Army, Vietnam

Dennis Peterson of Lincoln - U.S. Army, Vietnam

