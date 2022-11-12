Governor's Veteran Commendation recipients announced for 2022

BOZEMAN — Governor Greg Gianforte served breakfast to veterans and their families on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the American Legion Post #14 for Veterans Day and announced the recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.
The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans from nominations of Montanans.
There are 51 recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation who will be honored with an award ceremony in the new year. They will receive a commemorative flag flown over the Montana State Capitol in their honor.
Recipients
- Richard Barnard of Saco – U.S. Army, 1971-1974
- Kristopher Bartley of Park City – U.S. Army, 2005-2009
- Terry Ray Beasley of Eureka – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War
- Billy Edward Benton Jr. of Great Falls – U.S. Navy, 1979-1999
- Jamie Buck of Townsend – U.S. Air Force, 1990-2010
- Robert Bump of Dillon – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Dennis Burns of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1967-1985
- Douglas Byron of Glendive – U.S. Army, 1970-1972
- Dawn Maree Charron of Lincoln – U.S. Air Force, 1986-2014
- William Dooley of Wolf Creek – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Casey Dusatko of Kinsey – U.S. Army, 2003-2008
- Jerry Dusatko of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Joseph Dusatko of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 2006-2011
- Neal A. Eveland of Chester – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Robert Eyman of Livingston – U.S Army, 1952-1974
- Candice Griffith of Great Falls – Montana National Guard, 1998-2018
- Ken Handl of Livingston – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967
- Gregory L. Harbac of Bozeman – U.S. Marine Corp, 1978-2002
- Dan Hargrove of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1982-2003
- James Howe of Bozeman – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Jerry Hudson of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1970
- Richard Jackson of Dillon – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War
- Les Johnson of Havre – U.S. Air Force, 1972-1976
- Erick Kahila of Missoula – U.S. Marine Corp, 2002-2010
- Christopher Kemp of Superior – U.S. Marine Corp, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom
- Bob Larson of Red Lodge – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1992
- Dean Martin of Lewistown – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Ralph McKinney of Billings – U.S. Marine Corp, 1964-1967
- Richard McLeod of Butte – U.S. Air Force, 1957-1965
- Darryl Mendoza of Miles City – U.S. Navy, 1996-2010
- Robert Dean Miller of Denton – U.S. Army, 1977-2003
- William Patrick O’Donnell of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1966-1970
- Vittorio Ottanelli of East Helena – U.S. Army, Operation Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield
- Steven Page of Billings – U.S. Army, 1966-1971
- Chauncey Parker of Box Elder – U.S. Army, 2001-2022
- Douglas Howard Parrott of Roundup – U.S. Navy, World War II
- Donald Pfau of Lewistown – U.S. Army, 1945-1946
- Edward J. Powers of Butte – U.S. Army, 1969-2008
- Xavier Reyes of Shelby – U.S. Army, 2004-2005
- Alexander Roth of Molt – U.S. Marine Corp, 2003-2009
- Joseph Sanders of Billings – U.S. Navy, 1963-1967
- Robert Lee Singer of Baker – U.S. Army 1966-1968
- Kyle Stadel of Columbus – U.S. Army, 2002-2015
- Michael Stone of Bigfork – U.S. Army 1972-1977, U.S. Navy 1977-2006
- Stan Swiontek of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
- Paul Edward Thomae of Laurel – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War
- Charles Thompson of Dillon – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War
- Dallas Warren Thompson of Bozeman – Army National Guard, 1954-1964
- Richard “Rick” Weldon of Eureka – U.S. Army, 1971-2002
- Larry Westfall of Townsend – U.S. Army, 1965-2003
- Christopher Wright of Townsend – U.S. Army, 2010-2017
“While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you, and that’s what the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation is all about. I look forward to meeting with each of these 51 veterans in their communities to honor their lives of service and say thank you,” said Gianforte.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- How much snow in Great Falls?
- Election Results: Cascade County
- Obituary: Kristin Heiman
- OPEN: new Chick-fil-A in MT
- What is a Sun Dog?
- One BIG Powerball winner