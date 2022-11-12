Governor's Veteran Commendation recipients announced for 2022

BOZEMAN — Governor Greg Gianforte served breakfast to veterans and their families on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the American Legion Post #14 for Veterans Day and announced the recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans from nominations of Montanans.

There are 51 recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation who will be honored with an award ceremony in the new year. They will receive a commemorative flag flown over the Montana State Capitol in their honor.

Recipients



Richard Barnard of Saco – U.S. Army, 1971-1974

of Saco – U.S. Army, 1971-1974 Kristopher Bartley of Park City – U.S. Army, 2005-2009

of Park City – U.S. Army, 2005-2009 Terry Ray Beasley of Eureka – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War

of Eureka – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War Billy Edward Benton Jr. of Great Falls – U.S. Navy, 1979-1999

of Great Falls – U.S. Navy, 1979-1999 Jamie Buck of Townsend – U.S. Air Force, 1990-2010

of Townsend – U.S. Air Force, 1990-2010 Robert Bump of Dillon – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Dillon – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Dennis Burns of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1967-1985

of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1967-1985 Douglas Byron of Glendive – U.S. Army, 1970-1972

of Glendive – U.S. Army, 1970-1972 Dawn Maree Charron of Lincoln – U.S. Air Force, 1986-2014

of Lincoln – U.S. Air Force, 1986-2014 William Dooley of Wolf Creek – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Wolf Creek – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Casey Dusatko of Kinsey – U.S. Army, 2003-2008

of Kinsey – U.S. Army, 2003-2008 Jerry Dusatko of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Joseph Dusatko of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 2006-2011

of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 2006-2011 Neal A. Eveland of Chester – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Chester – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Robert Eyman of Livingston – U.S Army, 1952-1974

of Livingston – U.S Army, 1952-1974 Candice Griffith of Great Falls – Montana National Guard, 1998-2018

of Great Falls – Montana National Guard, 1998-2018 Ken Handl of Livingston – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967

of Livingston – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967 Gregory L. Harbac of Bozeman – U.S. Marine Corp, 1978-2002

of Bozeman – U.S. Marine Corp, 1978-2002 Dan Hargrove of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1982-2003

of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1982-2003 James Howe of Bozeman – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Bozeman – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Jerry Hudson of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1970

of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1970 Richard Jackson of Dillon – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

of Dillon – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War Les Johnson of Havre – U.S. Air Force, 1972-1976

of Havre – U.S. Air Force, 1972-1976 Erick Kahila of Missoula – U.S. Marine Corp, 2002-2010

of Missoula – U.S. Marine Corp, 2002-2010 Christopher Kemp of Superior – U.S. Marine Corp, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom

of Superior – U.S. Marine Corp, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom Bob Larson of Red Lodge – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1992

of Red Lodge – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1992 Dean Martin of Lewistown – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Lewistown – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Ralph McKinney of Billings – U.S. Marine Corp, 1964-1967

of Billings – U.S. Marine Corp, 1964-1967 Richard McLeod of Butte – U.S. Air Force, 1957-1965

of Butte – U.S. Air Force, 1957-1965 Darryl Mendoza of Miles City – U.S. Navy, 1996-2010

of Miles City – U.S. Navy, 1996-2010 Robert Dean Miller of Denton – U.S. Army, 1977-2003

of Denton – U.S. Army, 1977-2003 William Patrick O’Donnell of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1966-1970

of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1966-1970 Vittorio Ottanelli of East Helena – U.S. Army, Operation Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield

of East Helena – U.S. Army, Operation Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield Steven Page of Billings – U.S. Army, 1966-1971

of Billings – U.S. Army, 1966-1971 Chauncey Parker of Box Elder – U.S. Army, 2001-2022

of Box Elder – U.S. Army, 2001-2022 Douglas Howard Parrott of Roundup – U.S. Navy, World War II

of Roundup – U.S. Navy, World War II Donald Pfau of Lewistown – U.S. Army, 1945-1946

of Lewistown – U.S. Army, 1945-1946 Edward J. Powers of Butte – U.S. Army, 1969-2008

of Butte – U.S. Army, 1969-2008 Xavier Reyes of Shelby – U.S. Army, 2004-2005

of Shelby – U.S. Army, 2004-2005 Alexander Roth of Molt – U.S. Marine Corp, 2003-2009

of Molt – U.S. Marine Corp, 2003-2009 Joseph Sanders of Billings – U.S. Navy, 1963-1967

of Billings – U.S. Navy, 1963-1967 Robert Lee Singer of Baker – U.S. Army 1966-1968

of Baker – U.S. Army 1966-1968 Kyle Stadel of Columbus – U.S. Army, 2002-2015

of Columbus – U.S. Army, 2002-2015 Michael Stone of Bigfork – U.S. Army 1972-1977, U.S. Navy 1977-2006

of Bigfork – U.S. Army 1972-1977, U.S. Navy 1977-2006 Stan Swiontek of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War Paul Edward Thomae of Laurel – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

of Laurel – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War Charles Thompson of Dillon – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War

of Dillon – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War Dallas Warren Thompson of Bozeman – Army National Guard, 1954-1964

of Bozeman – Army National Guard, 1954-1964 Richard “Rick” Weldon of Eureka – U.S. Army, 1971-2002

of Eureka – U.S. Army, 1971-2002 Larry Westfall of Townsend – U.S. Army, 1965-2003

of Townsend – U.S. Army, 1965-2003 Christopher Wright of Townsend – U.S. Army, 2010-2017

“While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you, and that’s what the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation is all about. I look forward to meeting with each of these 51 veterans in their communities to honor their lives of service and say thank you,” said Gianforte.



