Great Falls DAV Chapter will host a fun run

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls organization that advocates for veterans is encouraging you to lace up your sneakers.

The Montana Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2 will host a 5k Fun Run, Walk and Roll on Saturday, July 8th.

Registration is free for the event but donations will help fund DAV's mission and all the proceeds will stay local.

The organization is known for providing transportation for veterans to and from medical appointments, but their reach goes far beyond that.

We assist with giving veterans advocacy as far as for disability claims, not even counting the vast array of the things that we do," said Joe Parsetich, the DAV National Commander who also represents Montana Chapter 2. "As far as behind the scenes, whether it be advocacy in Washington, DC, on various veterans bills or other programs like our Operation Boot Camp and things."

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8th at Gibson Park in Great Falls.

Partsetich says the first 100 people to complete the event will be awarded a participation medal.

Later that night, DAV will be hosting military appreciation night at Electric City Speedway with all veterans admitted free of charge.

For more information or to register, call 406-868-0382 or 406-748-8940, or email DAVChap2@hotmail.com.



