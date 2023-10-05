Great Falls High School JROTC will commemorate Bataan Death March

JROTC cadets from Great Falls High School will march in their uniforms 14 miles along the River's Edge Trail on Saturday, October 7, 2023, to commemorate the Bataan Death March of World War II. In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Cadet Captain Jessie Neff, the project manager for the march.

From History.com:

In the Bataan Death March, about 75,000 Filipino and American troops on the Bataan Peninsula on the Philippine island of Luzon were forced to make an arduous 65-mile march to prison camps. After the U.S. surrender of the Bataan Peninsula in 1942 during World War II, the Japanese took control of the area, and the prisoner of war (POWs) were subjected to brutal treatment by Japanese guards. An estimated 17,000 men perished during and after the Bataan Death March.