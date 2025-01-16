Great Falls Vet Center: a sanctuary for veterans and service members

GREAT FALLS — In downtown Great Falls, an unassuming building stands as a sanctuary for veterans and active-duty service members. This is the Great Falls Vet Center, a place dedicated to offering safe, confidential support and counseling to those who have served.

A Legacy Rooted in History

The origins of the Vet Center trace back to the post-Vietnam War era. Richard Ferry, Veteran Outreach Program Specialist, explained, “The Vet Centers were created as service members were coming back from Vietnam. They were not too happy with the VA at the time and were looking for support to deal with their combat experiences.”

Since its establishment in December 2010, the Great Falls Vet Center has grown from a small team of three to a staff of seven. Nationally, the program has expanded from just a few centers to over 300 across the country.

Confidential Support for All

The Great Falls Vet Center offers a variety of services, including individual, group, and family therapy. “We’re a different entity within the VA structure,” said Ferry. “If someone comes in for services, we don’t report it to anyone unless there’s consent or a court order. Confidentiality is a big aspect of what we do here.”

Director Kelly Smith highlighted the range of support available: “We’ve also expanded our eligibility for veterans using their education benefits.”

Beyond Counseling

In addition to therapy, the Vet Center provides unique recreational opportunities like fly fishing, scuba diving, and fly tying. “They don’t just want to be stuck in a house,” Ferry said. “I can help connect them with these services, write resumes, conduct mock interviews, or assist with VA paperwork.”

This holistic approach ensures veterans have the tools and support they need to transition to civilian life. “You’re going from a very regimented lifestyle to being on your own,” Smith said. “We help bridge that gap.”

Always Open for Those in Need

Currently, the Great Falls Vet Center serves approximately 300 clients, but they are always accepting new eligible individuals who need care.

For veterans and active-duty service members seeking a safe space to heal and grow, the Great Falls Vet Center is ready to help.

The Great Falls Vet Center is located at 615 Second Avenue North and can be reached at 406-452-9048. The Helena location’s address is 1301 Elm Street, it can be reached at 406-457-8060.

