GREAT FALLS — The decades-old Highland Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony was held on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Veterans Monument. The monument was dedicated to US Soldiers in 1901.

Colors were presented by the Great Falls Marine Corp League, who also conducted a Helmet and Rifle Ceremony.

Highland Cemetery hosts Memorial Day service

The guest speaker was Major Camillo Perrotta Jr. of the US Air Force, who spoke about the importance of remembering those who served.

People of all ages came out to the memorial to honor those who lost their lives protecting our country and our freedoms.

There was also a roll call of all veterans who passed away the previous year.



“Hearing those names and everything, even if I don’t know them, it’s kind of a wake-up factor, gets the gears spinning,” said Scott Armstrong, President of the Air Force Arms Association Local Chapter, “Like, ‘Oh wow this is real, people are here in the ground because they paid the sacrifice for us to be here.’”

The C.M. Russell High School band performed the National Anthem, Military Escort March, and America the Beautiful.