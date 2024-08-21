Lewistown will get a new VA health clinic

GREAT FALLS — The Veterans Health Administration said in a news release that it has awarded a contract for a new VA Outpatient Clinic in Lewistown.

The new facility will be almost double the size of the existing facility, with about 6,100 square feet.

It will offer primary care, dietician services, telehealth, lab services, and Veteran Transportation Service (VTS).

The news release says there are more than 770 enrolled veterans in the Lewistown area who can use this new location as their closest VA facility.

The current facility is at 629 Northeast Main Street.

The new facility will be at Lot 3 along U.S. Highway 87 West, and will be leased by the Montana VA for the next five years.



Duane Gill, the Montana VA Health Care System director, said in the news release: “We are excited to announce the new Community Based Outreach Clinic is coming to Lewistown. Montana veterans deserve and have earned the right to receive the highest quality of care. This new construction facility will allow us to expand to more than twice the size of our existing clinic. This will allow us to offer our Veterans the services and care they deserve in this new, state-of-the-art, modern facility.”

Construction on the $1.73M facility will begin after the design is completed, and construction is expected to be completed in the Spring or Summer of 2026.

