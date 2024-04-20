Malmstrom AFB and Sheriff's Office safely dispose of found ammunition

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, April 19, 2024, technicians from Malmstrom Air Force Base worked with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safe disposal of recently discovered ammunition in the community.

A news release from Malmstrom AFB said that the ammunition was brought to Malmstrom AFB, and following standard safety procedures, a cordon was established to determine the safety of the munitions.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Malmstrom "conducted all operations in accordance with established safety protocols and regulations to mitigate any potential risks to public safety and the environment."

The technicians secured and transferred the ammunition without incident so that it could be properly disposed of in a safe, regulated environment.



The news release did not say where the ammunition was found, nor indicate the quantity or type.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, “We appreciate the invaluable support provided by Malmstrom Air Force Base in handling this situation. Their expertise and resources were instrumental in ensuring the safe and efficient disposal of the ammunition, further enhancing the safety and well-being of our community."

Colonel Barry Little, the 341st Missile Wing commander at Malmstrom, said, "Partnering with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety and security of the community is of the utmost importance. Ensuring the safe storage and disposal of hazardous materials is paramount, and we are proud to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to achieve this goal."

We have asked Malmstrom officials for more information, including where the ammunition was found and how much was discovered.

We will update you if we get more information.