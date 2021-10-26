Malmstrom AFB conducting EOD training on Tuesday

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force said in a news release on Tuesday that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting training operations today on base.

There will be controlled detonations between 10 a.m. and noon.

The EOD unit’s purpose is to detect, disarm, and dispose of explosive threats.

The EOD team is occasionally asked to assist in civilian operations across the region involving actual or potential exposives.

Malmstrom said that this training is performed routinely "in support of the safety, security, and reliability of Malmstrom’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission."



