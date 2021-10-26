Watch
Malmstrom AFB conducting EOD training on Tuesday

MTN News
Malmstrom Air Force Base (2nd Avenue North gate)
Malmstrom Air Force Base
Explosive Ordnance Disposal training at Malmstrom Air Force Base (June 2, 2021)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:24:30-04

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force said in a news release on Tuesday that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting training operations today on base.

There will be controlled detonations between 10 a.m. and noon.

The EOD unit’s purpose is to detect, disarm, and dispose of explosive threats.

The EOD team is occasionally asked to assist in civilian operations across the region involving actual or potential exposives.

Malmstrom said that this training is performed routinely "in support of the safety, security, and reliability of Malmstrom’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission."

