MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen at Malmstrom laced up their shoes Friday morning to take part in the base’s annual POW/MIA run, a moving tradition held in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

With each lap around the track, service members carried the "You are never forgotten" flag, ensuring it never stopped moving. The act symbolizes the nation’s enduring promise to account for every American who was captured or went missing in service to their country.

Watch the video here:

Malmstrom AFB honors POW/MIA Recognition Day

“It’s a joint effort to not only remember those folks, but also to remind the public that it is still an ongoing effort," said Tech. Sgt. William Schuld, coordinator of the event. "We want to return them home with dignity and honor for their family and bring them closure.”

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 when President Jimmy Carter signed the first proclamation. Since then, every U.S. president has designated the third Friday of September as a time to reflect on the sacrifices of former prisoners of war and those who never came home.

The day is marked by a national-level ceremony at the Pentagon, attended by senior leaders and representatives from every branch of the armed forces. But observances reach far beyond Washington DC.

From bases like Malmstrom to schools, veterans’ facilities, state capitols and across the globe, ceremonies are held across the country to honor those who served.

“I would say it holds a special place in my heart to just be part of the larger community of the DoD and take part in these events that bring us closer together as a joint service,” Schuld added.

The symbols of POW/MIA remembrance extend beyond the track. Since 1999, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has created an annual poster to commemorate the day. The POW/MIA flag itself — featuring a white silhouette, guard tower and barbed wire — flies at the Pentagon, White House and many federal buildings year-round as a reminder of America’s commitment to the missing.

While the day is solemn, it is also one of unity — linking past and present service members, families and communities in a shared promise. For Airmen at Malmstrom, it was more than just a run. It was a living pledge that those who sacrificed for freedom are gone, but never forgotten.