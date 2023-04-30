Watch Now
Malmstrom AFB hosts 'Operation: Kids' (video)

Malmstrom AFB hosts 'Operation: Kids'
Posted at 5:57 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 20:04:34-04

Malmstrom Air Force Base hosted "Operation: Kids," with children of service members going through a simulated deployment to help them understand what their mom or dad goes through preparing for a real-life deployment.

