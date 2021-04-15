Malmstrom AFB is conducting EOD training on Thursday

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force said in a news release on Thursday that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting training operations today on base.

There will be controlled detonations between noon until 4pm. A spokesman said, "Specifically we expect them to be in the 12pm-1pm timeframe, but don’t be surprised if you hear any explosions up until 4pm!"

The EOD unit’s purpose is to detect, disarm, and dispose of explosive threats. The EOD team is occasionally asked to assist in civilian operations across the region involving actual or potential exposives.

Malmstrom said that this training is performed routinely "in support of the safety, security, and reliability of Malmstrom’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission."

Similiar training was conducted in late January, and the loud noises caused some concern for people off-base.