Malmstrom AFB marks 60 years of ICBM mission (video)

Lt Col Shannon - Malmstrom Air Force Base
Posted at 6:01 PM, Oct 27, 2022
Malmstrom Air Force Base is marking the 60th anniversary of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission.

On October 27, 1962, at 3:07 p.m., the first Minuteman ICBM - located near Neihart in the Little Belt Mountains - was officially brought on alert by what was then known as the 341st Strategic Missile Wing.

Currently, the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom is responsible for 150 launch facilities (the unmanned silos where the missiles are located) and 15 missile alert facilities (where military personnel monitor and operate the system).

They’re spread across a 13,800-square-mile missile field that covers parts of eight counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Meagher, Teton, and Wheatland.

