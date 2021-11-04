Watch
Malmstrom Air Force Base is conducting training exercises

Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 15:08:40-04

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force Base is conducting military training exercises this week in and around Malmstrom.

Malmstrom is home to the 341st Missile Wing, which operates and maintains 150 Minuteman III nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles. The missiles are located in silos across north and central Montana.

The community can expect an increase in the presence of emergency vehicles, convoys, and helicopters through November 5th.

Installation gate access may be affected as enhanced security procedures are performed on inbound traffic.

In addition, the Second Avenue North gate will remain closed throughout the exercise due to maintenance.

The exercise involves extensive planning and coordination across Malmstrom, as well as other installations which provides unique training for assigned units and partners.

