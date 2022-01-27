Malmstrom Air Force Base teams up with Great Falls Public Schools

GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, January 27, you have an opportunity to learn about some new partnerships between Malmstrom Air Force Base and Great Falls Public Schools.

The base announced several new partnerships this week, including a pilot pre-K program at Skyline Center and an education summit hosted by Malmstrom in the spring.

Colonel Anita Feugate Opperman, commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said new leadership at the Mission Support Group was a big factor in the partnership.

"It's new perspectives and looking to see what we can do differently that we haven't done recently. That, and just looking at gaps in what we offer here in the local area,” Opperman said.

GFPS superintendent Tom Moore said in a news release: “We look forward to developing new programs and pathways of learning with Malmstrom, such as an initial offering of pre-K for some military families next school year. We recognize military children serve in their own unique way and offer rich and diverse experiences in our schools. We want to make sure military kids achieve their potential here and feel a sense of belonging in our schools.”

The meeting will be at the Grizzly Bend club on base at 6 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the base’s Facebook page .

Here are the partnerships announced by the base:

