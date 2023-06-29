Watch Now
Malmstrom helicopter squadron receives Omaha Trophy

Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 22:00:56-04

The 40th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base was presented with the Omaha Trophy on Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force General Anthony Cotton, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, alongside Terry Kroeger, Strategic Command Consultation Committee member, presented the squadron with the trophy.

The Omaha Trophy was first presented in 1971 by the citizens of Omaha, Nebraska, to honor the best unit in Strategic Air Command.

The trophy is awarded annually to the military units that demonstrate the highest performance standards based on US Strategic Command’s four mission areas.

The mission areas are as follows:

  • Global Operations
  • Strategic Bomber Operations
  • Submarine Ballistic Missile Operations
  • Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Operations

One of the many things the 40th Helicopter Squadron was recognized for is its ability to guarantee the security of our nation and our allies.
Captain Jacques Soto, Airman First Class Keera Nickodem, and Technical Sergeant Jacob Seibel were recognized as vital components of the unit.

