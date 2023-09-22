Malmstrom medical team conducts training exercise (video)
Malmstrom medics conduct training
Posted at 6:21 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 20:26:54-04
MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Malmstrom Air Force Base on the 341st Medical Group, as medical personnel conducted an emergency response training exercise. This scenario tested the medical personnel with dozens of simulated injuries and chemical burns.
