Malmstrom team handles 'avalanche control round' in Yellowstone National Park

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at Malmstrom Air Force Base detonated an unexploded avalanche round in Yellowstone National Park this week.

Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar of Malmstrom AFB said in a news release that "a roaring boom echoed throughout the canyon of Yellowstone National Park" when the EOD team detonated the round.

On Tuesday, June 11, Malmstrom AFB received notification from park rangers that an unexploded 105mm avalanche control round "made its way down" a mountainside to within 10 feet of the main route of travel in the park.

The main concern for the EOD team and park rangers was to quickly and safely dispose of the explosive without increasing threat to any visitors.

“Upon notification of the item being found, we talked through actions such as blocking off the road to traffic,” explained Master Sergeant Tristan Crandall. “Following the receipt of more pictures from the rangers, further discussion yielded the course of action to not close the road but to place a ranger in view of the item and cordon it off to prevent visitors from getting close or handling the item.”

During the winter season, national parks use explosives to trigger avalanches in order to prevent them from occurring naturally and potentially hurting people or damaging infrastructure.

Malmstrom AFB/Yellowstone National Park The 105mm avalanche control round

To determine when this measure is needed, park rangers will use a combination of weather data, snowpack analysis, and on-the-ground observations to determine when to trigger an avalanche. They also consider the potential risks to people in the area and work to schedule detonations at times when risks are minimized.

The unexploded round reported by the park rangers had a fuse sheared off on impact which caused the explosive to malfunction and trigger incorrectly. In the 50-year history of the avalanche control program at Yellowstone, only 12 munitions have reportedly failed to work.

A1C Volkmar said that once the EOD team arrived at the location of the item, they worked with rangers and talked through a plan of action for potential detonation locations, general safety, and explosives briefings.

The team decided the safest plan of action was to destroy the item in the trench between the shoulder of the road and the snowbank, placing sandbags on top of the device to mitigate possible fragmentation from becoming a hazard to the personnel.

“Our primary concern during the operation was keeping the public safe and detonating the item in a manner as to not cause additional hazard, such as fragmentation,” said MSgt Crandall.



