Memorial Day ceremony in Great Falls

Posted at 5:41 PM, May 30, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Memorial Day was observed during a ceremony in Great Falls on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard from Malmstrom Air Force Base presented the colors for the ceremony.

The Vocal Patriots Chorus sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" during the ceremony, and members of the Boy Scouts of America led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Montana Veterans Memorial is located at 1025 25th Street North in Great Falls. For more information, or if you would like to honor a veteran, click here to visit the website.

